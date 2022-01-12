Classic Equine Recovers from Tornado with Support from Employees, Contractors and Customers

Fredericktown (January 6, 2022) – Classic Equine is operational again, having temporarily patched much of the damage it sustained from the EF3 tornado that touched down in Fredericktown the evening of Oct. 24. The company, which manufactures high-quality horse stalls and equestrian stabling equipment, credits its quick recovery to the support of its employees, independent contractors and customers.

Scott Lix, Classic Equine president, said full production has resumed except for the paint department, which lost its roof in winds up to 140 miles per hour. Until completion of the new roof, expected in July 2022, equipment products are being sent to local and regional painting contractors for powder coating. Several other businesses have also provided assistance, including construction and electrical services.

Lix said, immediately following the storm, employees pitched in to help clear debris. Others worked from home, contacting customers to keep them updated on the repairs and the status of their orders.

“All employees were kept informed throughout the recovery process,” Lix said. “Morale remained high, and they continued to receive 100% of their pay.”

“I was shocked by the extent of the damage and just grateful no one was hurt,” said sales coordinator Carol Sackett. “I thought we’d have to tear down our entire facility and start all over. But all of our employees stepped up to help without hesitation.”

Also pitching in was Classic Equine’s parent company, Illinois-based Morton Buildings, which specializes in post-frame construction of equine, farm, commercial and residential garage, storage and hobby buildings.

“Morton responded the morning after the tornado to assist with cleanup, assess structural damage and coordinate repairs with local contractors,” Lix said. “Morton and Classic Equine employees worked as a team.”

Keeping customers in the loop

In addition to physical repairs, communicating with Classic Equine customers was a high priority throughout the recovery process.

“We have customers all over the country who were unaware of what happened,” said Matt Lakenburger, territory sales manager. “Every customer appreciated our reaching out to keep them informed. We continued to provide updates about their orders and our strategy for how we would get through this.”

As an example of meeting customer needs until the recovery is complete, Lix cited a project for Purdue University’s Veterinary Teaching Hospital.

“We were able to utilize the fabrication department at one of our powder coating contractors,"Lix said. "They allowed us to move a portion of our welding operation to their location to finalize the project while we were finalizing cleanup at our main facility.”

As operations return to normal, Lix said he is thankful for the support of the company’s 30 employees, the contractors who stepped up to help and the understanding of its loyal customers.

“It was a huge challenge for everyone, but we all rolled up our sleeves" he said. "Without all that support, and the involvement of Morton Buildings, we wouldn’t have gotten it done.”

