Closures continue at Wappapello Lake

Efforts to ensure the safety of our visitors and staff members continue as Corps of Engineers staff at Wappapello Lake plan for the reopening of Corps recreation areas as soon as practical, given the situation with the COVID-19 virus.
With this said, state and federal guidelines are being used to make decisions on facility operations. It is important to note changes in these guidelines are quickly evolving and we are developing plans to reopen facilities that can change with short notice. The Corps will do everything possible to announce those decisions via Facebook and through our local media partners.
With these guidelines in mind, the Corps will extend campground closures through the night of May 21. Camping reservations made in any of Wappapello Lake’s three USACE managed campgrounds through this night have been cancelled. This includes Greenville, Peoples Creek, and Redman Creek Campgrounds. Individuals with affected reservations will be contacted by email, and a full refund will automatically be processed. If the pandemic situation extends past 21 May, additional reservations may need to be cancelled. In this event, USACE will initiate the cancellations and will ensure customers receive a full refund. USACE asks that customers do not cancel their own reservations because a cancellation fee will be automatically charged.
All special events through June 30, 2020 have been canceled, including reservations for group shelters. Interpretive programming, site visits, fishing tournaments and public meetings will continue to be put on hold. Playgrounds, beaches and the fish cleaning station will remain closed, until further notice. Individuals with affected reservations will be contacted by email, and a full refund will automatically be processed. The Bill Emerson Memorial Visitor Center is closed in order to meet social distancing guidelines to help keep the public and employees safe. It continues to be imperative that people remain vigilant and continue to practice social distancing.
Day use areas, multi-use trails, and boat ramps will remain open until further notice.
The Rockwood Point, Redman Creek, Sundowner and Peoples Creek boat ramps, the Redman Creek, Eagle Point, Greenville, Spillway Day Use Areas, and USACE managed outlying access areas remain open. In addition, Wappapello Lake’s trails that run on USACE managed lands remain open including the following trails:
Greenville Day Use Area Multi-use & Pedestrian Trail
Memory Lane Historic Walk at Greenville Day Use Area
Wappapello Lake Section of the Ozark Trail
New Multi-use Trail at Peoples Creek Lower Day Use to Sundowner
New Multi-use Trail at Redman Creek Campground to Spillway Recreation Area
and Visitor Center
Johnson Tract Trail
Pine Ridge Trail
Lost Creek Trail
USACE regrets any inconvenience caused by these closures, but must keep the safety and health of all visitors as well as its employees as our priority. These measures allows USACE to continue to best deliver its other critical services uninterrupted during this challenging time.
Additional information on modifications, closures, or other restrictions related to USACE Project Areas will be announced as soon as possible. Follow us on Facebook for any new announcements or news regarding the public safety precautions taken during the COVID-19 situation or for more information call the Wappapello Lake Project Office at 573-222-8562.
