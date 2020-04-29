Closures continue at Wappapello Lake

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Efforts to ensure the safety of our visitors and staff members continue as Corps of Engineers staff at Wappapello Lake plan for the reopening of Corps recreation areas as soon as practical, given the situation with the COVID-19 virus.

With this said, state and federal guidelines are being used to make decisions on facility operations. It is important to note changes in these guidelines are quickly evolving and we are developing plans to reopen facilities that can change with short notice. The Corps will do everything possible to announce those decisions via Facebook and through our local media partners.

With these guidelines in mind, the Corps will extend campground closures through the night of May 21. Camping reservations made in any of Wappapello Lake’s three USACE managed campgrounds through this night have been cancelled. This includes Greenville, Peoples Creek, and Redman Creek Campgrounds. Individuals with affected reservations will be contacted by email, and a full refund will automatically be processed. If the pandemic situation extends past 21 May, additional reservations may need to be cancelled. In this event, USACE will initiate the cancellations and will ensure customers receive a full refund. USACE asks that customers do not cancel their own reservations because a cancellation fee will be automatically charged.