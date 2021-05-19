Closures on Route C in Madison County for rock excavation, grading

Contractor crews will soon begin rock excavation and grading on Route C in Madison County, which will require intermittent road closures. This section of roadway is located between County Road 431 and County Road 445 near Saco, Missouri.

Weather permitting, intermittent road closures will take place Tuesday, June 1 through Thursday, Sept. 30 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., excluding weekends.

This work will be completed to prepare for the upcoming replacement of the Route C bridge over the St. Francis River and the new roadway alignment. The existing bridge will remain in place until the new bridge opens to traffic. Completion is anticipated in summer 2022. This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, please contact Resident Engineer Darius Dowdy at 573-431-4933 or MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

