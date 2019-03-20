Approximately 300 Central Methodist University students graduated in December of 2018 through CMU's main campus in Fayette, extended locations, and online programs.
Graduates from this area include:
- Mindi Montgomery from Fredericktown, who earned a Bachelor of Accountancy through CMU's online program
- Katie Odom from Arcadia, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing through CMU's online program
- Abbygale Stafford from Fredericktown, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing through CMU's online program
- Kristen Sherrill from Fredericktown, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Education (Early Childhood Education) through CMU's online program
- Ashley Settle from Fredericktown, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Business through CMU's location in Park Hills
- Daphne Militzer from Fredericktown, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Education (Elementary Education) through CMU's location in Park Hills
- Natalie Parsley from Fredericktown, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Psychology through CMU's location in Park Hills
- Paige Schulte from Silva, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Education (Middle School-Math) through CMU's location in Poplar Bluff
Since its founding in 1854, CMU has evolved into a university that confers master's, bachelor's and associate's degrees through programming on its main campus in Fayette, Mo., and through extension sites and online.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.