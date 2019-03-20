Try 3 months for $3
Approximately 300 Central Methodist University students graduated in December of 2018 through CMU's main campus in Fayette, extended locations, and online programs.

Graduates from this area include:

  • Mindi Montgomery from Fredericktown, who earned a Bachelor of Accountancy through CMU's online program
  • Katie Odom from Arcadia, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing through CMU's online program
  • Abbygale Stafford from Fredericktown, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing through CMU's online program
  • Kristen Sherrill from Fredericktown, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Education (Early Childhood Education) through CMU's online program
  • Ashley Settle from Fredericktown, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Business through CMU's location in Park Hills
  • Daphne Militzer from Fredericktown, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Education (Elementary Education) through CMU's location in Park Hills
  • Natalie Parsley from Fredericktown, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Psychology through CMU's location in Park Hills
  • Paige Schulte from Silva, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Education (Middle School-Math) through CMU's location in Poplar Bluff

Since its founding in 1854, CMU has evolved into a university that confers master's, bachelor's and associate's degrees through programming on its main campus in Fayette, Mo., and through extension sites and online.

