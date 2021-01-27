 Skip to main content
CMU announces Fall 2020 dean's list
CMU announces Fall 2020 dean's list

Central Methodist University provost Dr. Rita Gulstad announced last week the students included on the Fall 2020 Dean's List.

More than 1,000 students across all CMU campuses met the requirements for placement, including a grade point average of 3.50 or higher for the semester.

Included on the list was Mikayla Kinkead of Fredericktown.

Since its founding in 1854, CMU has evolved into a university that confers master's, bachelor's and associate's degrees through programming on its main campus in Fayette, Mo., and through extension sites and online.

