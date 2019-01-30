Try 1 month for 99¢
Central Methodist University has announced its Dean's List for the fall 2018 semester.

This outstanding academic achievement is awarded only to students who maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.50 or above for the semester, among other criteria, according to CMU Provost and Dean of the University Dr. Rita Gulstad.

Out of CMU's nearly 5,000 College of Liberal Arts and Sciences (CLAS) and College of Graduate and Extended Studies (CGES) students, 984 were named to the fall semester Dean's List.

These students study at CMU's main campus in Fayette, at CMU's extended sites, or through CMU's online programs.

The following CMU students from local areas were named to the list:

  • Audra Bell from Annapolis, a business major who studies in Park Hills
  • Kendra Berkbuegler from Annapolis, an education major who studies in Park Hills
  • David Gifford from Arcadia, a business major who studies online
  • Garrett Jackson from Annapolis, an education major who studies in Park Hills
  • Dalton King from Fredericktown, an education major who studies at CMU's main campus in Fayette
  • Katelyn Landress from Fredericktown, a computer science major who studies online
  • Mindi Montgomery from Fredericktown, an accounting major who studies online
  • Jason Parker from Des Arc, a mathematics major who studies in Park Hills
  • Natalie Parsley from Fredericktown, a psychology major who studies in Park Hills
  • Melissa Parson from Fredericktown, a child development major who studies online
  • Taylor Reynolds from Fredericktown, an accounting major who studies in Park Hills
  • Paige Schulte from Silva, a middle school education major who studies in Poplar Bluff

Since its founding in 1854, CMU has evolved into a university that confers master's, bachelor's and associate's degrees through programming on its main campus in Fayette, Mo., and through extension sites and online.

