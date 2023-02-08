The office of Central Methodist University Provost Rita Gulstad announced recently the students included on the Fall 2022 Dean's List.
More than 900 students across all campuses and online learning met the requirements for placement, including a grade point average of 3.50 or higher for the semester.
The following students from Fredericktown were among those recognized: Heather Nichole Cox; Abigail Brooke; Crystal Michelle Holloway; Mikayla Lynn Marie Kinkead; Macie Jo Lunsford; Abigail Lynn Vance; Lane A. Wagganer; Hannah Beth Walker.