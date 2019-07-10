{{featured_button_text}}
More than 490 Central Methodist University students graduated in May through CMU's main campus in Fayette, extended locations, and online programs.

The following are graduates from local areas:

  • Austin Birmingham from Silva, who studied in Poplar Bluff and earned a Bachelor of Science in education (special education)
  • Emma Coleman from Fredericktown, who studied online and earned a Bachelor of Science in early childhood education
  • Phillip Culbertson from Fredericktown, who studied online and earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing
  • David Gifford from Arcadia, who studied online and earned a Bachelor of Science in business
  • Kendal Jones from Fredericktown, who studied in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Science in elementary education
  • Dorcas Mace from Fredericktown, who studied in Park Hills and earned a Master of Science in clinical counseling
  • Stephanie Osborne from Fredericktown, who studied in Park Hills and earned a Master of Science in clinical counseling
  • Jason Parker from Des Arc, who studied in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Science in Education (middle school - math)
  • Sarah Pogue from Fredericktown, who studied in Park Hills and earned a Master of Science in clinical counseling

Since its founding in 1854, CMU has evolved into a university that confers master's, bachelor's and associate's degrees through programming on its main campus in Fayette, Mo., and through extension sites and online.

