Try 1 month for 99¢
CollegeStuff
Buy Now

Central Methodist University has a long history of generous donors endowing scholarships to ensure students have quality resources as they work to complete their college education.

Dalton King, an education and physical education double major from Fredericktown, was named the recipient of the Henry F. and Roberta H. Niemann Memorial Scholarship, the Kenneth and Johnnie Lawrence Presidential Hall of Sponsors Scholarship, and the Lena Thogmorton Dover Scholarship for the 2018-'19 academic year.

All scholarships are awarded by a stewardship coordinator based on a student's high academic performance, and following the donor's wishes.

One of CMU's highest honors is to be selected as a recipient of an endowed or Hall of Sponsors scholarship. These scholarships are assigned to CMU's best and brightest students based on high academic standards, and contribution to their school and community.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments