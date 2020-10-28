Coat Boutique keeps community warm

While their desire to provide for the community was not faltered, Schaefer said there were difficulties finding coats this year. In 2018, the Coat Boutique offered 450 coats and in 2019 they had 738 coats and hoodies. This year they only have around 300 available.

"A lot of the yard sales we would normally get many from didn't happen," Schaefer said. "Also, a lot of the stores normally have sales when the cold weather from the previous year ends. There were far fewer sales than usual and not as much inventory available overall."

Schaefer said these were just a couple of the ways their coat acquisitions were hampered, but there were several more. He said they are still accepting donations. They just ask the coats be in good condition and laundered if possible. There is a particular need for larger adult sizes.

"Every year we think we have so many coats and there will be no way we will work through them all," Schaefer said. "With the number of people who come and get coats each year, we think that we might not see the need each new year. However, every year the need increases, and we are surprised by it, but excited and honored we get to provide them."

Schaefer said none of this would be possible without the amazing volunteers.