Coat Boutique, Nov. 12

The Fredericktown United Methodist Church will hold its annual Coat Boutique from 9 a.m. to noon, Nov. 12 at the church located at 216 S. Main St.
Anyone in need of a warm coat is welcome to come look through the coats free of charge. There is a limit of three coats per person, while supplies last.
For more information, call 573-783-2173.
