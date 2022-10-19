 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coat Boutique, Nov. 12

  • 0

The Fredericktown United Methodist Church will hold its annual Coat Boutique from 9 a.m. to noon, Nov. 12 at the church located at 216 S. Main St.

Anyone in need of a warm coat is welcome to come look through the coats free of charge. There is a limit of three coats per person, while supplies last.

For more information, call 573-783-2173.

