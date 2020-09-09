 Skip to main content
Combine nature with art at Sept. 10 MDC rock painting program

Paint Brushes

People can use paintbrushes to connect with nature at the free Missouri Department of Conservation program "Paintings That Rock. This program will be Sept. 10 at MDC's Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center.

 Photo Provided by Francis Skalicky

It’s too bad there’s an old adage linking sticks and stones to breaking bones, because these materials are better suited for art than angst.

People can use rocks and sticks to unleash their creative side at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s free program “Paintings that Rock.” This program will be from 6-8 p.m. on Sept. 10 at MDC’s Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center, located at 2289 County Park Dr. This program is for ages 12 and up and is limited to six people. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/174249

At this program, participants will make a painting that incorporates the use of sticks and/or rocks. A painting will first be made with acrylics. Then, select sticks and rocks will be glued to the painting for texture and creativity. Cape Nature Center Assistant Manager Jamie Koehler will show how day or night scenes can be created. Design suggestions will be available, but personal creativity is welcome, as well. Masks are required and participants will social distance. All artists will have their own materials and tools to reduce contact. Everyone will touch only their own art.

People get more information on this program and other events at MDC’s Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center by calling 573-290-5218. Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding both virtual and some in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.

