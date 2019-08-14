Come Grow with Us Trivia Night fundraiser for the Madison County Fair, Sept. 13 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at St. Michael Church in Fredericktown. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Eight players per table $150 Table or $20 per person. Cash prize monies, door prizes, and a silent auction. Bring your own drinks and snacks. Preregistration preferred. To register, contact Sandy Dismuke at ssdismuke@wildblue.net or 573-783-4662. Please have a name for your team. Special drawing for those who pre-register.
Enjoy a fun filled evening with friends as you support our community’s Madison County Fair.
Creating a Symbiotic, Synergistic, Production Model
As part of the Madison County Fair’s speaker’s series under the pavilion, Sheri George will be presenting two sessions Growing Naturally for Market. Part one, Creating a Symbiotic, Synergistic, Production Model, will focus on meat chickens while Part two, The Myths of Organic Gardening, will focus on garden produce.
Can we provide the world with food if we do not use herbicides and pesticides? Can we really increase our yields without the use of chemicals, and is it worth it?
We will share our walk on this path and a little about what we learned along the way. We will describe techniques to help increase your ability to grow meat and produce without the use of pesticides or herbicides while increasing the production and the health of your soil.
The George’s are a family of four who spent most of their lives in the city. They were drawn to a healthier way of life after their young daughter began experiencing some health issues. After years of research they went back to their kitchen, learning to cook everything from scratch using local foods.
As they did this, they saw amazing health improvements in the whole family which created a desire to raise and grow their own food. In 2014, God brought them to their own farm, Liberty Mission Farm, where they purpose to share their story, their farm-raised food, and their other natural products.
Since arriving on the farm, both sets of their parents (grandparents to their children) have also relocated to Missouri and are assisting on the farm daily. There are now 3 generations working together.
The family focuses on replenishing the nutrients in the soil through crop rotations, composting and livestock rotation on the pastures. This encourages healthy soils which produce healthy plants that are naturally more pest and disease resistant.
And they purpose to have nothing go to waste on our farm. Each animal has a specific purpose. For example, their laying hens eliminate waste by eating vegetable scraps from their gardens in addition to their fresh pasture, and in turn produce eggs, fertilizer and act as a natural bug removal system.
It’s all a symbiotic, synergistic production model that yields far more per acre than industrial models; and it’s aromatically and aesthetically pleasing.
When Sheri sent the title and description of her workshop, I found and article I wrote years ago which explains the beauty of the symbiotic relationship God designed for family, farm animals, and the family farm. The article can be found with this article at www.democratnewsonline.com
My Favorite Gardening Books & Seed Company
How to Grow Vegetable and Fruits by the Organic Method J. I. Rodale
Four Season Harvest Eliot Coleman
The Winter Harvest Handbook Eliot Coleman
The New Organic Grower Eliot Coleman
Gardening by Martha Stewart
Vegetable Gardening the Colonial Williamsburg Way Wesley Greene
Stocking Up
Market Farming Success: The Business of Growing and Selling Local Food Lynn Byczynski
The Market Gardener: A Successful Grower’s Handbook for Small-Scale Organic Farming Severine Von Tscharner Fleming, Jean-Martin Fortier
Seed Savers is my favorite seed company because I appreciate their mission and love the plants that come from their seeds! I even order their seedlings. Growing, saving, and sharing heirloom seeds since 1975, Seed Savers has led the way to preserve heirloom varieties. With a seed bank of 20,000 rare, open-pollinated varieties our children’s children will still have access to seeds our ancestors sowed. https://www.seedsavers.org
Gardening Party
Gardening is such a wonderful activity to do with children and grandchildren! Several times during their childhood, I surprised my children with gardening parties. I covered the table with a sunshine yellow table cloth topped with gardening books, gloves, tools, seeds, seedlings, and gardening games. After we ate a meal of mostly vegetables, I read the riddles to my children, we played our gardening games, read our books, and then went out to the garden to sow and plant seedlings.
Gardening Riddles
What vegetable would you find in your basement? Cellar-y
Where did the vegetables go to have a few drinks? The Salad Bar
What runs but never gets tired? Water
What is the gardener’s favorite novel? War and Peas
What did Santa say when he walked through the garden? Hoe! Hoe! Hoe!
What did the grape say when it was stepped upon? Nothing. It just gave a little whine.
What is small, red and whispers? A hoarse radish.
How do new gardeners learn? By trowel and error.
How well is your garden growing? Only thyme will tell.
Gardening Games & Books
Peter Rabbit’s Blackberry Game is the cutest game ever! My children and I loved to roll the large wooden dice in a real terracotta flowerpot, move beautiful large hand painted rabbit playing pieces and collect the resin blackberries in their own handmade wicker baskets. I don’t believe these are still being made but you can find them on eBay. I would highly recommend snatching these up before they are no longer in circulation. https://www.ebay.com/sch/i.html?LH_CAds=&_ex_kw=&_fpos=&_fspt=1&_mPrRngCbx=1&_nkw=beatrix+potter+game&_sacat=&_sadis=&_sop=12&_udhi=&_udlo=&_fosrp=1
The Garden Game: A Celebration of Cultivation for All Seasons helps children take part in feeding the soil, sowing seeds, and nurturing plants. They work together during natural disasters and hosting harvesting festivals. The one with largest garden and the most saved seeds wins. http://www.ampersandpress.com/page4.html
Roots, Shoots, Buckets & Boots: Gardening Together with Children written and illustrated by nationally known garden writer, Sharon Lovejoy, is a delightful book that gives step by step instructions on how to plan and plant 12 themed gardens with children. For instance, the Pizza patch is planted in a giant-sized wheel with slices of tomatoes, zucchini, oregano, and basil. This is a darling book that will get both adults and children excited about gardening! https://www.workshopplus.com/products/roots-shoots-buckets-boots?_pos=18&_sid=9733405da&_ss=r
Let It Rot! The Gardener’s Guide to Composting by Stu Campbell
To understand the importance of enriching the soil. I inscribed this book it is such a pleasure to watch the miraculous work of God turn leaves, grass clippings, and other organic garbage into rich soil. Just as God takes our depraved souls and makes them rich and useful in His kingdom, so, too, He turns discarded garbage into something rich and useful. May you appreciate the awesome work of His Hands and enjoy using His miracles to enrich our lives. Happy Composting! Love Daddy and Mama.
Let it Rot begins with the science of composting and decomposition. It then provides practical information on composting, building a compost pile, and speeding up the decomposition process, ending with a description of the end product and how to use it. This book is a gardener’s treasure and one that will enrich the entire family. https://www.workshopplus.com/products/let-it-rot?_pos=20&_sid=9733405da&_ss=r
Oddhopper Opera: A Bug’s Garden of Verses by Kurt Cyrus
Well, I must say that that title of this book certainly piqued my interest. A bug’s garden of verses, eh? Ha! Were the children and I in for some fun! The story begins at the end of winter in a garden. Once upon a garden rotten, twice forlorn and half forgotten…Drip-drip-cold and wet. Winter isn’t over yet. Drip-drip-soaking, sopping, always dripping, never stopping. Drip-drip-sound of thunder wakes a weevil way down under. Drip-drip-burrow deep. Wait for spring. Go back to sleep. The next thing you know Popping hot peppers-it’s sixty degrees! Calling all oddhoppers! Aphids and bees, crickets and dung beetles, earwigs and fleas! Great galloping grubs, get a whiff of that breeze!
The book then covers the doings of bugs and even a frog in the garden during spring and summer, ending with Drip-drip-wet and muddy. Party’s over, everybody. Split-splat-plipping, plopping, ripe tomatoes dripping, dropping. Plink-plunk peppers fall. Autumn rain will rot ‘em all. Ick-ugh-creeping mold. Days are dark and nights are cold. Wink-blink-close your eyes. Dream of sunny summer skies.
Isn’t that clever? Well, there is more where that comes from with clever illustrations to accompany the clever verses. This is a great book to read now while insects abound. Afterwards, have your children investigate to see if they can find any of the illustrated bugs in your garden.
In the Garden: Who’s Been Here? by Lindsay Barrett George
How is your garden growing? Isn’t it amazing how quickly plants grow once sprouted? I love to observe the changes that often happen overnight, sometimes even from morning to midafternoon like okra that can grow several inches by dinner time. All the many transformations that take place make great lessons for the children. But for the discerning eye, there is much more to detect than just vegetables increased growth.
In the Garden: Who’s Been Here? is a story about two children who go out to the garden to pick vegetables for their mother but find more than just vegetables. They find traces of creatures that visited the garden before them. At the end of each page, the author asks, who’s been here? When the child turns to the next page, it opens up to a two-page illustration of the animal who was there-chipmunk, tomato hornworm, cottontail rabbit, slug, crow, deer mouse, woodchuck, moles and…well, you’ll just have to read the book to see who was there last. This book is an easy read book with nice, large illustrations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.