Comfort is calling

The weather is getting chillier by the day, and there is nothing quite like coming in from the cold and sitting down to a hot, hearty meal. What comes to mind when you hear the phrase “comfort food”? Maybe it’s piping-hot macaroni and cheese with a crunchy, golden-brown crust, or chewy, gooey chocolate chip cookies warm from the oven with a cold glass of milk. How about a mound of fluffy mashed potatoes with a pool of melted butter dripping down the side?

Comfort foods are "feel good" foods. They soothe and nurture us, and encourage that secure, "filled-up" feeling in our stomachs. Savoring a favorite food takes us back to a time when we felt happy and nourished, loved and cared for. It is hard to argue with that kind of power, especially in today’s world. "When we're anxious or fearful, we go back to foods we associate with stress-free times," says nutrition educator Erin McGraw with the St. Louis District Dairy Council.