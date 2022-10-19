Coming together to feed families

The Feed the Families Bake Sale went off without a hitch, Saturday, raising a little more than $7,900 for local food pantries.

Organizer Teri Moss said, the event went very well considering all the various events going on during this time of the year, including, several at the same date and time.

While the final tally will not be determined until after the final distribution to the food pantries Nov. 7, Saturday brought in a little more than $7,900 and, with added sponsorship money since the last distribution in July, the total so far is more than $10,000.

These funds are needed now more than ever as the food costs for families continue to increase.

"Most things in the stores are double of what they were a year or two ago," Moss said. "I know the food pantries have to be seeing more traffic especially with the winter months coming on."

Moss said, it was great to see everyone together again. She said, her two favorite areas of Feed the Families are the kids Cake Decorating Contest and the Cooking Clergy.

"I enjoy seeing the different cakes the kids have made and see the excitement and pride they have in what they have done," Moss said. "I also love the Cooking Clergy contest and hearing the pastors promote their cakes. It's great to have all the different churches participating in this one common goal."

This year's Cooking Clergy saw six different pastors bring in their baked masterpieces. The auction raised $2,390 with the winning cake going for $700.

Pastor Suresh Samala of St. Micheal Church baked the winning cake, a brown butter brandy bundt cake, made with blessing hands and infused with the spirit. Samala said, Kathy Stearley was an excellent teacher who guided him through the process but assured it was made with his blessing hands.

The People's Choice award went to Pastor Bill Wright of First Christian Church.

There were plenty of handmade items to be found during the event. This year, the Kelly A. Burlison Middle School FACS class took on the cupcake stand. The students made everything, four types of cupcakes, icing and even the caramel, all from scratch.

KABMS 8th grader, Amy Tuller said, the main reason she wanted to be part of Feed the Families was just to help out and raise money for other people. Plus she said she just thinks making cupcakes is fun.

The students made 360, or 30 dozen, cupcakes and sold them for $1 each. The ingredients were all donations from parents.

"It is not that hard to make them from scratch. It is actually pretty easy," Tuller said. "They definitely taste better than from a box. My favorite is the moist chocolate cupcakes with vanilla butter cream frosting."

FACS Teacher Lindsey Jenkins said, 60 students in multiple classes made all the cupcakes, learning about measuring, doubling recipes, fixing mistakes and more.

"We talked about where the money is going and why we are doing this and the importance of it in the community," Jenkins said. "They were so excited to be a part of this. I am so proud of them."

If you would like to donate but missed the event, donations can be sent to the Madison Co Health Dept., 105 Armory St., Fredericktown, MO 63645 and checks made out to Feed the Families.

"I would like to thank everyone who participated," Moss said. "I counted at least 13-14 churches who participated this year in either booths or cooking clergy or donated money."

Moss said, Loving Lemonades was a new booth this year and they were glad to have Tara Hale and her crew on board for the event.

"Of course, I would like to thank all of our sponsors, those who volunteer their time and talents to make this a success and those who attended, bid on silent and live auction items and purchased items," Moss said. "We have a community of caring and giving people."

This year's sponsors include: Democrat News, KTJJ/KREI, Madison County Salvation Army, New Era Bank, Sargent Construction, Azalea Board, Eagles Ladies Auxiliary, Ozarks Federal Savings and Loan, Cap America, St. Michael the Archangel Church, Calvary Church, Winkleman Glass Company, Madison County Title Company, The Pig Bar-B-Que, Parkland Health Mart Pharmacy, Barefoot Village, MBO Vet Services, New Hope Free Will Baptist, Gifford Lumber Company, First Freewill Baptist Church, Oak Grove Church, Fredericktown Lions Club, Black River Electric Coop, Schnapp Law Firm, Ellis Bookkeeping, Friends of Feed the Families, Tom Weyand and Sons, and Knights of Columbus.

Moss said, she would love to see the Cooking Clergy contest grow for next year and the planning has already began. Watch for more information soon. The Feed the Families committee is always looking for new booths or ideas for the event to raise awareness and attendance.

If you are interested in getting involved, contact Teri Moss at 783-9621 or Becky Hunt at 783-1131.