Commission awards contracts for Southeast District projects
Commission awards contracts for Southeast District projects

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded contracts for Southeast District projects during an electronic ballot process held on April 7. Awarded contracts include resurfacing, adding rumble strips, a bridge replacement and sidewalk improvements.

Contracts include the following:

• A $4,800,000 contract was awarded to Pace Construction Company for resurfacing and adding rumble strips on Route 160 from Route 5 to Route 101 in Howell and Ozark Counties.

A $2,294,000 contract was awarded to Pace Construction Company for a bridge replacement on Route C, over the St. Francis River in Madison County. This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

• A $148,125 contract was awarded to Putz Construction, LLC, for sidewalk improvements at various locations throughout the Southeast District. This project is part of MoDOT’s initiative to bring roadway facilities into compliance with the current standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Additional information, regarding timelines and impacts to traffic, will be released prior to the start of construction.

For more information, please contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636).

