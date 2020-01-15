The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded contracts for Southeast District projects during its regular meeting on Jan. 8. Awarded contracts include construction of a diverging diamond interchange, pavement improvements and bridge improvements.
Contracts include the following:
- A $17,476,608 contract was awarded to Penzel Construction Co., Inc., for construction of a diverging diamond interchange and replacement of two Interstate 55 bridges at the intersection of Interstate 55 and Route 61 (Kingshighway/Jackson Boulevard) in Cape Girardeau County.
- An $11,971,235 contract was awarded to Capital Paving & Construction, LLC, to resurface Interstate 55 from the Jefferson County line to south of Route M near Ozora, Missouri in Ste. Genevieve County.
- A $394,571 contract was awarded to Above and Below Contracting, LLC, for pavement improvements on Route 67 from County Road 211 to Route JJ in Madison and Wayne counties.
- A $2,283,871 contract was awarded to Robertson Contractors, Inc., for the following on Route Z in Stoddard County:
- A bridge replacement over Drainage Ditch #4*;
- A bridge replacement over Drainage Ditch #7;
- A bridge replacement over Drainage Ditch #8;
- A bridge rehab over the Main Drainage Ditch*;
- A bridge rehab over the Little River Drainage Ditch #42*, and;
- A bridge rehab over the Little River Drainage Ditch #41*.
Additional information, regarding timelines and impacts to traffic, will be released prior to the start of construction.
For more information, please contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636).
