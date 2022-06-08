Commission awards contracts for southeast district projects

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded contracts for Southeast District projects during its regular meeting June 2. Awarded contracts include a high friction surface treatment, pavement improvements, bridge improvements, and sidewalk improvements.

Contracts included a $8,754,427 contract was awarded to Magruder Paving, LLC, for resurfacing Route 67 from Route 221 to Route 72 in St. Francois and Madison counties; and areas of northbound and southbound Route 67 from Cherokee Pass to County Road 303 in Madison County.

Additional information, regarding timelines and impacts to traffic, will be released prior to the start of construction.

For more information, please contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636).

