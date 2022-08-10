Commission awards contracts for Southeast District Projects

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded contracts for Southeast District projects during its Aug. 3 meeting.

The contracts include:

A $2,590,299 contract was awarded to Apex Paving Co., for 26.9 miles of pavement resurfacing on multiple routes, including:

Route TT in Dunklin County

Route U in Reynolds County

Route AA in Cape Girardeau County

Routes V and NN in Madison County

Route NN in Scott and Mississippi Counties

Additional information, regarding timelines and impacts to traffic, will be released prior to the start of construction.

This project is part of Gov. Parson’s Rural Road program. The state’s approved Fiscal Year 2023 budget provided an additional $100 million in General Revenue for work on Missouri’s low volume rural roads. Using asset management data, MoDOT has identified approximately 1,700 lane miles of low volume roads ranked in Poor Condition. By next summer, these 113 locations will receive resurfacing treatments of hot mix asphalt to improve the road conditions.

