Commission lowers surtax levy

The Madison County Commissioners held a public hearing at 10:30 a.m., Jan. 4 in regarding reducing the surtax levy.

The commissioners set the public hearing date during the Dec. 14 meeting with the hope of lowering the $1.31 per 100 dollars assessed valuation surtax to $0.50 per 100 dollars of assessed valuation.

The hearing was quiet as no members of the public came to voice any concerns and the commissioners voted to lower the tax.

"The surtax was a replacement, years ago, for what was called a merchant and manufacturing tax on businesses," Madison County Clerk Don Firebaugh said. "I read that somewhere around 1982, legislature did away with the merchant and manufacturing tax, so to make up for the loss they replaced it with the surtax."

Firebaugh said, each county then had to come up with a certain amount depending on how much money they had lost in that time frame.

"At that time Brown Shoe Company went out of business, but they had all this inventory," Firebaugh said. "That is what they based a lot of Madison County's on. That is why ours is higher."