Commission releases investigation report on veterans homes’ COVID-19 response

On the behalf of the commission of the Missouri Veterans Commission, chairman Timothy Noonan Thursday released the full 415-page independent, external investigation report into the Missouri Veterans Commission’s response to COVID-19. The investigation, ordered by Governor Mike Parson and conducted by Armstrong Teasdale, examined the COVID-19 response in all seven Veterans Homes and by MVC headquarters.

“COVID-19 has presented unprecedented challenges to every long-term care facility in the nation and the external investigation report provides a valuable, unvarnished, independent review of the Missouri Veterans Commission’s response to the pandemic,” chairman Noonan said. “Up and down the chain of command, we have a duty to the Veterans, their families and the frontline employees of the MVC who we serve to take responsibility, stand accountable and improve every day. That process is already underway both through the implementation of corrective actions and other improvements MVC staff had already initiated internally since the outbreak of the pandemic. MVC will conduct its own after action review to drive further improvement to make the services we provide the finest in the nation for Veterans.”