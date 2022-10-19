Commission sets Burn Ban during emergency meeting

Due to the current dry conditions, the Madison County Commission held an emergency meeting, Oct. 13, to issue an emergency burn ban.

Emergency Management Director Dean Stevens asked the commission to issue the temporary burn ban order for Madison County for an indefinite period of time because of the current conditions.

Several recent fire calls have been made by the three local fire departments--Cherokee Pass Fire District, Fredericktown Fire Department and Marquand Fire Department---in the county, due to uncontrollable outside burning.

Commissioner Larry Kemp made a motion to approve issuing the burn ban for a temporary period of time until the climate changes to a wetter condition. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Tom Stephens.

Outside burning during a burn ban order can result in a misdemeanor and fine of up to $500.

According to the Missouri Department of Public Safety, thousands of acres are devastated by fires every year, putting lives and property at risk. The department goes on to say some of these fires are acts of nature but many are caused by the careless burning of trash, yard waste, and refuse.

Monday, the National Weather Center issued a red flag warning for critical fire danger, for the entire area.

Stevens said, these conditions are the perfect storm. The combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and extremely dry underbrush can cause uncontrollable brush fires.

"In order to keep everyone safe, please abide by the burn ban and help us reduce the risk of uncontrollable fires," Stevens said. "We have already been on several calls since the ban has been put in place, and the losses have been devastating"