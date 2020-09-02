Commissioners discuss top transportation projects for MoDOT

"Those last two are, they will happen, they are on the STIP so they are gonna happen," Christian said. "They are scheduled for some time this fiscal year, but that may get bumped. They were already kind of questionable on the schedule based on federal surface transportation funds and now you throw in all the COVID stuff. So there is probably a better than decent chance that those two projects, the Route E pavement improvements and the Route J resurface and rumblestripes, that might get pushed a year, maybe two."

Christian said, even if those projects get pushed, since they are already on the list, he would consider those already going to happen and not to include them in this year's priorities.

"When we are talking about your priorities you don’t really need to worry about those projects," Christian said. "MoDOT has them in the STIP. That is their commitment they are going to do them. We don’t know exactly when, but MoDOT has basically made the commitment to you that they are going to do those five projects."

Christian said the commissioners had identified a curve at the top of the hill on Route J between Route W and County Road 250 as a priority area.