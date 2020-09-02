Commissioners discuss top transportation projects for MoDOT

In preparation for the Transportation Advisory Committee or TAC meeting, Drew Christian from the SEMO Regional Planning Commission visited with the Madison County Commission, Aug. 24.
"Each year we come to you guys for your transportation priorities," Christian said. "You guys bring your priorities to the TAC, which is all the other counties. Then they vote to prioritize the top projects of each county."
Christian said the top projects are sent to MoDOT along with all the non-ranked priorities.
"Basically we are kind of the pipeline where you tell me what your transportation priorities are, and I send them directly to MoDOT," Christian said. "We will prioritize your top three projects because MoDOT does like to have a prioritized list of projects for the region. So that when they run out of money, they know, alright we need to do projects one, two and three and then the others will wait."
In the current Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP), Madison County has five projects currently on the schedule for this fiscal year. Those projects in order of priority are:
- Pavement resurfacing various sections northbound and southbound from 1.8 miles south of Route A near Cherokee Pass to 0.1 mile south of County Road 303 near Lodi.
- Erosion control repairs at various locations along Routes 60 and 67.
- Bridge replacement over St. Francois River. Project involves bridge J0521.
- Route E pavement improvements from Iron County line to Route 67.
- Route J pavement resurfacing and add rumblestripes from Route 72 to Route 51.
"Those last two are, they will happen, they are on the STIP so they are gonna happen," Christian said. "They are scheduled for some time this fiscal year, but that may get bumped. They were already kind of questionable on the schedule based on federal surface transportation funds and now you throw in all the COVID stuff. So there is probably a better than decent chance that those two projects, the Route E pavement improvements and the Route J resurface and rumblestripes, that might get pushed a year, maybe two."
Christian said, even if those projects get pushed, since they are already on the list, he would consider those already going to happen and not to include them in this year's priorities.
"When we are talking about your priorities you don’t really need to worry about those projects," Christian said. "MoDOT has them in the STIP. That is their commitment they are going to do them. We don’t know exactly when, but MoDOT has basically made the commitment to you that they are going to do those five projects."
Christian said the commissioners had identified a curve at the top of the hill on Route J between Route W and County Road 250 as a priority area.
"You kind of have two options there," Christian said. "MoDOT is going to be going through resurfacing and doing shoulders there so it may be possible to just kind of remind MoDOT that this hill right there is a problem and maybe while they are out there adding those rumble strips to add that extra."
Commissioner Larry Kemp said, since he does not think they currently have a priority number three, he thinks that curve should be added as their third priority.
"I think I'm speaking for both of these guys (Commissioners Jason Green and Tom Stephens) that our number one is still shoulders on 72 and that was the number one priority in the whole area," Kemp said. "Turkey Creek Bridge should stay on as priority number two and, if they do the shoulders, they should do the bridge because the bridge is so narrow."
Christian said shoulders on 72 is one of the better projects they have heard from all seven of the counties. He said he would not expect replacing the Turkey Creek Bridge to happen.
"The positive there is they are going to be coming through and they are going to have their contractors out there anyway," Christian said. "So it is possible that they could get that rolled in basically as a separate project, as far as the STIP goes, but it is effectively one project maybe they get some of those mobilization cost savings there."
The Madison County Commissioners decided the three projects they would choose as priorities would be:
- Adding shoulders on Hwy. 72
- Widening of Turkey Creek Bridge
- Improvements to curve on Route J
"Obviously there are projects that were on their (MoDOT) STIP that weren't on your guy's radar," Christian said. "They've got their data that they look at. You guys have yours, but the shoulders on J is something the Madison County Commission has had on their list for a lot of years."
Christian said being persistent was what ultimately brought the project to the forefront, and the same thing will happen with the shoulders to Hwy 72.
"The 72 shoulders is something that I think if it continues to get pushed, I'm not saying it's going to happen next year, it may not even happen in three years, but I really do think if it stays on your list, especially if it keeps getting voted number one for the whole seven counties, its going to happen," Christian said. "That is just because it is a good project. Also, yours is the only one that actually effects two counties which makes it a regional project which really helps build it up."
The Madison County Commissioners will attend the TAC meeting, Sept. 10 to present their top three project priorities, hear what the other six counties have in mind and vote for the top projects.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
