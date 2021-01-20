Committee approves House priorities to support foster parents, encourage adoptions

The House Committee on Children and Families met Jan. 12 to discuss and approve two pieces of legislation that would reduce the financial burden for foster parents and families interested in adopting.
Sponsored by State Rep. Hannah Kelly, the two bills are priorities for House Speaker Rob Vescovo, who called for the policy changes in his Opening Day address.
“I was blessed to have loving parents who adopted me out of the foster care system and gave me a stable, nurturing home. I want to see every child in Missouri have similar opportunities,” said Vescovo, R-Arnold. “These pieces of legislation represent common sense reforms that will allow more families to provide love and support to young people in need.”
He added, “I know Rep. Kelly shares my passion for these issues, and I want to thank her and the members of the committee for their hard work to move these bills through the process.”
HB 429 would authorize an income tax deduction for the expenses related to providing care as a foster parent. The bill would authorize a deduction of $2,500 for an individual and $5,000 for a married couple if foster care is provided for at least six months. HB 430 would expand the state’s existing $10,000 tax credit to any adoption. Currently the credit applies only to those who adopt special needs children. Kelly’s bills would continue to give priority to special needs adoptions.
Kelly, who has been a foster parent and who adopted one of the children she fostered, said the state can make a wise investment in young people with the tax breaks for families.
“I believe it is a great investment by the state to support parents who are willing to provide young people in need with a stable, safe environment where they can grow into productive adults,” said Kelly, R-Mountain Grove, who noted she has stopped fostering children to prevent a conflict of interest with the bill she is sponsoring.
She added, “This is a personal issue for both Speaker Vescovo and me, as we have seen firsthand the positive impact foster parents and adoptive parents can have on the life of a young person. I want to thank the committee for supporting these bills and advancing our effort to give more children an opportunity for a better life.”
Vescovo added, “As a caucus and as a party we believe in fighting to protect the lives of the unborn and to promote the health and well-being of all children in our state. We want every child who is born in Missouri to have the support they need to lead happy, healthy, productive lives that will allow them to make good on their vast potential.”
With the approval of the House Children and Families Committee, the two bills will now move through the House Rules – Legislative Oversight Committee before heading to the House floor for debate. Vescovo has said the two bills will be the first out of the House this session as he hopes to put them on the fast track to legislative passage.