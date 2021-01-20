Committee approves House priorities to support foster parents, encourage adoptions

Kelly, who has been a foster parent and who adopted one of the children she fostered, said the state can make a wise investment in young people with the tax breaks for families.

“I believe it is a great investment by the state to support parents who are willing to provide young people in need with a stable, safe environment where they can grow into productive adults,” said Kelly, R-Mountain Grove, who noted she has stopped fostering children to prevent a conflict of interest with the bill she is sponsoring.

She added, “This is a personal issue for both Speaker Vescovo and me, as we have seen firsthand the positive impact foster parents and adoptive parents can have on the life of a young person. I want to thank the committee for supporting these bills and advancing our effort to give more children an opportunity for a better life.”

Vescovo added, “As a caucus and as a party we believe in fighting to protect the lives of the unborn and to promote the health and well-being of all children in our state. We want every child who is born in Missouri to have the support they need to lead happy, healthy, productive lives that will allow them to make good on their vast potential.”

With the approval of the House Children and Families Committee, the two bills will now move through the House Rules – Legislative Oversight Committee before heading to the House floor for debate. Vescovo has said the two bills will be the first out of the House this session as he hopes to put them on the fast track to legislative passage.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0