Committee formed for police and fire building project

Boyd said the Sports Complex is currently over budget for the year because it was assumed everything would be done in last year's budget. He said a budget amendment will be done prior to the end of the year.

"Court revenue, another thing I mentioned to you, I am seeing across the board in all the cities I work with, the court revenue is continuing to drop," Boyd said. "There isn't much we can do about that, but I did want to bring it to your attention that we are under performing on that court revenue."

City Attorney Mary Boner reminded the room that court was closed for four months due to COVID-19 and would have had an effect on the revenue.

Boyd said the court expenses were also down including representation fees. He said a loss of $52,000 is already budgeted and at this point he projects a loss of $62,000.

The council then passed an ordinance to establish a procedure to disclose potential conflicts of interest and substantial interest for certain officials.

The aldermen also passed an ordinance amending the "Official Zoning District Map" to reclassify 400 Graham Ave. from R-2 to R-3.

Before ending the meeting, the council set a hearing to hear proposed property tax rates for 2020 at 5:15 p.m., Sept. 14 at City Hall.

The next meeting of the Fredericktown City Council will be at 5:30 p.m., Aug. 24 at City Hall. A public hearing regarding Missouri Cobalt's request for annexation will be held at 5:15 p.m., prior to the Aug. 24 meeting.

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

