Committee formed for police and fire building project

The Fredericktown City Council agreed to create a committee in order to move forward with the police and fire building at its Aug. 10 meeting.
"Based on my understanding, based on James (Settle) and our accountant, we have money in the fund, the Prop P fund, to initiate this," Alderman Paul Brown said. "When we started, we planned to break ground in early 2021, we are roughly eight months away, give or take a month or two, for April, so good weather to break ground."
Brown made a formal request to the council to allow a committee consisting of City Administrator James Settle, Police Chief Eric Hovis, Fire Chief John Clark, a second representative from each of the police and fire departments and then Brown would represent the council as the sixth committee member.
Thurman, Shinn & Company CPA John Boyd said as of the June financial statement the Prop P fund has about $460,000 and is earning approximately $30,000 a month as a rough estimate.
The council approved the creation of the committee.
Dennis Siders provided an update on the Madison County Affordable Housing Partnership. He said, due to some issues with the developer, the project did not receive funding in the last round.
"We partnered this year with a different guy, Chad Hartle out of Jackson," Siders said. "He's been doing this for about 40 years and really has done a great job. I've learned more about the process this year with Chad then I ever did."
Siders highlighted some changes including changing the name to "The Meadows of Fredericktown." He also said about 250 Norway Spruce trees have been planted around the perimeter to provide a visual and sound barrier. While some have died, they will be replanted next year.
The council also heard from Robert Blankenship from Blankenship Insurance regarding health care changes. The presentation included options the City of Fredericktown would have if it chose Blankenship as its insurance provider.
A request by Settle to purchase Sungold TF Blend seed to over seed the Sport Complex was approved in the amount of $2,266. Settle said this will probably be a yearly expense to maintain the fields.
The sanitation department made a request to purchase 50 trash carts in the amount of $3,530.20. The council approved the request.
The council then approved a request by the electric department to purchase electric metering for JC Ballpark in the amount of $2,700 before going into closed session for a legal matter.
During regular session business, Boyd gave an overview of a few items in the June financial report.
"Obviously you all know we have no pool revenue for the year but it actually ends up saving our budget a little bit because we budget a loss ever year on the pool," Boyd said. "So we are actually saving about $35,000 currently just with the pool being closed."
Boyd said the Sports Complex is currently over budget for the year because it was assumed everything would be done in last year's budget. He said a budget amendment will be done prior to the end of the year.
"Court revenue, another thing I mentioned to you, I am seeing across the board in all the cities I work with, the court revenue is continuing to drop," Boyd said. "There isn't much we can do about that, but I did want to bring it to your attention that we are under performing on that court revenue."
City Attorney Mary Boner reminded the room that court was closed for four months due to COVID-19 and would have had an effect on the revenue.
Boyd said the court expenses were also down including representation fees. He said a loss of $52,000 is already budgeted and at this point he projects a loss of $62,000.
The council then passed an ordinance to establish a procedure to disclose potential conflicts of interest and substantial interest for certain officials.
The aldermen also passed an ordinance amending the "Official Zoning District Map" to reclassify 400 Graham Ave. from R-2 to R-3.
Before ending the meeting, the council set a hearing to hear proposed property tax rates for 2020 at 5:15 p.m., Sept. 14 at City Hall.
The next meeting of the Fredericktown City Council will be at 5:30 p.m., Aug. 24 at City Hall. A public hearing regarding Missouri Cobalt's request for annexation will be held at 5:15 p.m., prior to the Aug. 24 meeting.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
