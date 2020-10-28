Community Beautification Committee announces 2020 ornament

The Community Beautification Committee has released its annual Christmas Ornament for 2020.

Throughout the years, the Community Beautification Committee has carefully selected a local business or organization to display on their annual holiday ornament. As with many other organizations this year, changes have occurred and Beautification Committee is no exception.

Although there are always amazing options to feature, the 2020 Community Beautification Committee ornament will be a special one because it honors the first responders, caregivers and medical providers in our community.

Community Beautification Committee President Jennifer Ballew said this was the committee's way of saying "thank you" to those who risk their own well being to care for and protect area residents.

Ornaments may be purchased at The Flower Box, Country Lane Florist or Madison Co. Farm Supply for $7.50 each.

The majority of the proceeds will go toward the lighting, permits and maintenance of the "Welcome to Fredericktown" signs. The signs are the Community Beautification Committee's number one project.

For information regarding this year's ornament, call 573-783-8592.

