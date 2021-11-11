 Skip to main content
Community Beautification Committee announces 2021 ornament
Community Beautification Committee announces 2021 ornament

2021 Community Beautification Committee Ornament

The Community Beautification Committee's 2021 ornament is dedicated to the Missouri Bicentennial and depicts an outline of the state with a star over Fredericktown. 

 Victoria Kemper

The Community Beautification Committee has released this year's annual Christmas Ornament.

This year's ornament is being dedicated to the Missouri Bicentennial and depicts an outline of the state with a star over Fredericktown. Missouri will celebrate its 200th anniversary as a state this December. 

Ornaments may be purchased at Country Lane Florist, The Depot Cafe or Madison Co. Farm Supply for $10 each. The majority of the proceeds will go toward the lighting, permits and maintenance of the "Welcome to Fredericktown" signs. The signs are the Community Beautification Committee's number one project.

For information regarding this year's ornament, call 573-783-8592.

