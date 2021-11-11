Community Beautification Committee announces 2021 ornament

This year's ornament is being dedicated to the Missouri Bicentennial and depicts an outline of the state with a star over Fredericktown. Missouri will celebrate its 200th anniversary as a state this December.

Ornaments may be purchased at Country Lane Florist, The Depot Cafe or Madison Co. Farm Supply for $10 each. The majority of the proceeds will go toward the lighting, permits and maintenance of the "Welcome to Fredericktown" signs. The signs are the Community Beautification Committee's number one project.