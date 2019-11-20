{{featured_button_text}}

The Community Beautification Committee has released this year's annual Christmas Ornament.

This year's ornament is being dedicated to the Democrat News and depicts the newspaper's logo on top of news print from the past year. The Democrat News has been a business in Fredericktown since 1870. 

Ornaments may be purchased at The Flower Box, Country Lane Florist, The Depot Cafe or Madison Co. Farm Supply for $7.50 each. The majority of the proceeds will go toward the lighting, permits and maintenance of the "Welcome to Fredericktown" signs. The signs are the Community Beautification Committee's number one project.

For information regarding this year's ornament, call 573-783-8592.

