The Community Beautification Committee has released this year's annual Christmas Ornament.

This year's ornament is being dedicated Thal's Hardware and depicts the iconic town hardware store located on South Main Street.

Ornaments may be purchased at The Flower Box, Country Lane Florist or Madison Co. Farm Supply for $7.50 each. The majority of the proceeds will go toward the lighting, permits and maintenance of the "Welcome to Fredericktown" signs. The signs are the Community Beautification Committee's number one project.

For information regarding this year's ornaments call 573-783-8592.

