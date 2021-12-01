Community Beautification Committee Christmas Wreaths
The topic of using public safety tax (Proposition P) revenue to increase the pay scales of city police officers was discussed during the work …
This week, Washington Democrats rammed through Congress the largest tax-and-spending bill in American history. This bill brings about a fundam…
WD: William Tyler & wife to Pamela C. Bachmann and Tammy D. KellyWD: William Tyler & wife to Ray L. ReardenWD: STL Properties LLC to M…
One of our own, Erika Burns, was honored with a certificate of recognition from Missouri Governor Mike Parson for heroic efforts.
Jay Scott Jett, 65, died Friday, October 8, 2021 at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis. He was born December 19, 1955 at Litchfield, Illinois, the s…
This month at Fredericktown High School we are excited to share all the service projects that have benefited our community this month.
Samantha Jean DeShaney, 55, died Sunday, November 14, 2021, at her home near Fredericktown. She was born June 4, 1966, in St. Louis, a daughte…
The topic of using public safety tax (Proposition P) revenue to increase the pay scales of the city police officers was discussed during the w…
James Bland Cooper, 44, died Wednesday, November 17, 1921 in Farmington. He was born October 1, 1977 in Fredericktown, the son of Loy Melvin a…
JEFFERSON CITY — At a time when supply chain problems have slowed the production of cars, trucks and other manufactured goods, Missouri could …