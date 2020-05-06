Community Beautification Committee fills planters
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Fredericktown R-I School Board discussed the impact of COVID-19 on the district and district plans for the continuation of the school year…
The Fredericktown City Council met via Zoom for its bi-weekly meeting, April 27.
Spring is here, and it is time to dust off the fishing equipment and find a nearby body of water.
High school Senior Night is one of many traditions spring athletes are missing out on this year.
The Missouri FFA Association recognized Elizabeth Mooney of the Fredericktown FFA Chapter as the Area 15 Star in Agribusiness.
- Updated
Madison and Iron County Relay for Life teams are taking their fundraising efforts "to the streets" with two different creative contests.
Madison County Service Coordination, MCSC, hosted a Parade of Encouragement, April 21.
Friday, U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo.) joined 27 of his Senate colleagues in sending a bipartisan letter urging President Trump to eliminate pay…
Senior Night has become a tradition for high school athletes ending their careers in their various sports.
Missouri Senators Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley joined a bipartisan group of senators in urging the U.S. Treasury and the Small Business Administr…