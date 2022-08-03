Community Beautification Committee July Yard of the Month Aug 3, 2022 1 hr ago 0 1 of 3 Rick and Carrie Jo Menteer were chosen by a panel of judges as the Community Beautification Committee July Yard of the Month in Ward III. Provided Ben Reed's yard was chosen by a panel of judges as first-runner up for the Community Beautification Committee July Yard of the Month in Ward III. Provided Jeff and Carolyn Bradley were chosen by a panel of judges as second-runner up for the Community Beautification Committee July Yard of the Month in Ward III. Provided Related to this story Most Popular Fredericktown License Office closing In a letter from the Madison County Health Department, last week, it was announced the Madison County License Office will be closed, beginning… Skeletal remains identified as Timothy Dees The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed the skeletal remains found July 21, in rural Madison County are those of Timothy Dees, 25, of Crev… Daycare worker charged with child abuse A Fredericktown daycare worker has been charged with child abuse after allegedly breaking the leg of a child who was upset. Let's go thrift shopping The Madison County Workshop is more than a place of employment, it is a team, a family, and a great place to go thrift shopping. Candidates for Prosecuting Attorney Republican voters in Madison County will be asked to choose between two candidates for Prosecuting Attorney during the Aug. 2 primary election… City honors passing of city clerk Aug. 2 primary results Madison Countians had two contested local races, both on the Republican ballot, in the Aug. 2 primary election. Madison County Land Transfers WD: Jason Asher to Nancy AnthonyWD: Barry J. Mills & wife, Trustees to Chelsea S. Mueller & Jason MayberryWD: Dale A. Janke & wife… Candidates for Presiding Commissioner There are two contested local races in the Aug. 2 primary election. Both are on the Republican ballot. Ruby G. Spain Ruby G. Spain, 91, died Wednesday, July 20, 2022 in Fredericktown. She was born February 18, 1931 in Washington, Missouri, the daughter of Gus…