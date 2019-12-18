Community Counseling Center (CCC) is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) International which is an independent, nonprofit accreditor of health and human services. CARF’s mission is to promote the quality, value, and optimal outcomes of services through a consultative accreditation process that centers on enhancing the lives of the persons served.
Founded in 1966, the accrediting body establishes consumer-focused standards to help organizations measure and improve the quality of their programs and services. Accreditation is an ongoing process that distinguishes a provider’s service delivery and signals to the public that the provider is committed to continuous performance improvement, responsive to feedback and accountable to the community and to stakeholders.
Attaining and maintaining CARF accredited status requires significant effort, strong teamwork and a commitment at all levels in providing quality services and enhancing the lives of the individuals served. Since our first accreditation in 2003, Community Counseling Center continues to achieve the highest level Three Year CARF International Accreditation Award, the latest of which expires October 31st, 2022.
During 2019, Community Counseling Center (CCC) underwent its seventh three-day rigorous appraisal conducted by six CARF Surveyors who reviewed 2,052 Standards. Upon completion, CCC was 99.4% in compliance with these Standards, thereby verifying to the team of reviewers that CCC’s programs and services are of the highest quality, measurable, and accountable.
CEO John Hudak said, “When we consider our 41 programs, over 400 support and professional staff serving nearly 6,000 unduplicated patients, growth in revenue and mounted responsibilities, we have considerable cause to be proud. Accreditation is more than a certificate in the lobby. It is about employees and the fine quality of their work which, ultimately, comes down to our clients served. When we look at how far they have come in their treatment, then we can look at how far they can go in life. Our Awards are a testament of the Center’s substantial conformance to the CARF standards and, by achieving these accreditations, the Center demonstrates that it meets the international standards for quality and that we continue to be committed to pursuing excellence in programming and in service to our patients.”
Sixteen of the Center’s forty-two programs were surveyed:
• Case Management/Services Coordination: Mental Health (Adults)
• Case Management/Services Coordination: Mental Health (Children and Adolescents)
• Community Housing: Mental Health (Adults)
• Community Integration: Mental Health (Adults)
• Crisis Intervention: Integrated, Alcohol and Other Drugs/Mental Health (Adults)
• Crisis Intervention: Integrated, Alcohol and Other Drugs/Mental Health (Children and
Adolescents)
• Day Treatment: Mental Health (Children and Adolescents)
• Health Home: Comprehensive Care (Adults)
• Health Home: Comprehensive Care (Children and Adolescents)
• Outpatient Treatment: Integrated Alcohol and Other Drugs/Mental Health (Adults)
• Outpatient Treatment: Integrated Alcohol and Other Drugs/Mental Health (Children and
Adolescents)
• Residential Treatment: Mental Health (Children and Adolescents)
• Supportive Living: Mental Health (Adults)
• Community Employment Services: Employment Supports
• Community Employment Services: Job Development
• Governance Standards Applied
In conjunction with its evaluation of conformance to the specific program and service standards, CARF assesses conformance to the business practice standards “ASPIRE to Excellence” which are designed to support the delivery of the program(s) and service(s) within a sound business operating framework that promotes long-term success. CARF also recognizes leadership that embraces the values of accountability and responsibility to the individual organization’s stated Mission.
CARF’s 2019-2022 Accreditation Decision was based on assessment of Community Counseling Center’s (CCC) programs and operations which identified 31 specific areas of strength. The following provides a few brief excerpts/findings from the review.
• Members of the Board of Directors are active and committed to CCC’s mission. Membership is composed of male and female members with a variety of professions and ages. Board leadership of the organization.
• The leadership of the organization has developed a strong teamwork effort, dedication to service delivery, desire to be responsive to the needs of the community, and passionate and deep commitment to the mission and values of the organization. It is evident that the leadership is person centered in its everyday work.
• The organization has a robust performance improvement program. All programs and departments are represented in the data collected which are trended, analyzed and followed by goals created for improvement. A strong planning process has resulted in a strategic plan that guides the organization and helps it anticipate and respond to economic and environmental opportunities.
• Staff members demonstrate a willingness to go above and beyond to make the persons served happy and successful in goal achievement. The positive attitude of the staff members promotes teamwork and dedication to service delivery. There is excellent rapport between staff members and persons served.
• CCC provides an array of programs in each part of its five-county service area. The organization has many partnerships in the communities in which it represents and thereby making services accessible and available to meet the many needs of the community. CCC has built strong linkages, collaborating with individuals and groups to improve the quality of life for persons served.
• CCC fills a void in the community and offers a place of safety and comfort. A few consumers commented, “Whenever I need them, they are there.” “This place has saved my life more than one time.” “They are my lifeline.” “They saved my life.”
