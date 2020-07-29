Community COVID-19 exposure

The Madison County Health Department released statements, July 21, 24 and 25 notifying the public of known positive COVID-19 exposures.
Health officials said the following exposures occurred: from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., July 13 during the Senior Center, Meals on Wheels; from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 15 at the Senior Center Thrift Store; from 5 to 8 p.m., July 16 during the Jam Session at the Senior Center; from noon to 3 p.m., July 16 at the Madison Medical Center Gift Shop; and from 7:30 to 8 p.m., July 18 at the Fredericktown Eagles Lodge.
If you were at those locations during those time periods, please call the Madison County Health Department at 573-783-2747.
The health department asks those who have been to those locations to monitor themselves for symptoms such as fever of 100.4 or greater, feeling feverish, chills, muscle aches, runny nose, sore throat, change in taste or smell, headache, fatigue, wheezing, shortness of breath and diarrhea.
"If symptoms do develop, please contact your primary care physician and the Madison County Health Department," Madison County Health Department Assistant Administrator Teresa Rehkop said. "We also ask that you isolate yourself in your home until after speaking with your doctor."
To reduce risk and prevent the spread of COVID-19 the Madison County Health Department encourages the following basic preventive measures:
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
- If soap and water are not available use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol
- Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands
- Stay home if you are sick
- Cover coughs and sneezes
- Clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces frequently
- Practice social distancing
- Wear face covering when social distancing cannot be maintained
- Postpone any non-essential activities
- Limit or avoid person-to-person interaction
"If you suspect that you have COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, call your health care provider to let them know before seeking care," Rehkop said. "It is critical that your provider is aware that you may have COVID-19 prior to your arrival at a healthcare facility and that you follow all instructions for arriving at a health care facility. Inform the 911 operator of your or a household members illness when calling to request 911 service assistance."
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
