Community COVID-19 exposure

The Madison County Health Department released statements, July 21, 24 and 25 notifying the public of known positive COVID-19 exposures.

Health officials said the following exposures occurred: from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., July 13 during the Senior Center, Meals on Wheels; from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 15 at the Senior Center Thrift Store; from 5 to 8 p.m., July 16 during the Jam Session at the Senior Center; from noon to 3 p.m., July 16 at the Madison Medical Center Gift Shop; and from 7:30 to 8 p.m., July 18 at the Fredericktown Eagles Lodge.

If you were at those locations during those time periods, please call the Madison County Health Department at 573-783-2747.

The health department asks those who have been to those locations to monitor themselves for symptoms such as fever of 100.4 or greater, feeling feverish, chills, muscle aches, runny nose, sore throat, change in taste or smell, headache, fatigue, wheezing, shortness of breath and diarrhea.

"If symptoms do develop, please contact your primary care physician and the Madison County Health Department," Madison County Health Department Assistant Administrator Teresa Rehkop said. "We also ask that you isolate yourself in your home until after speaking with your doctor."