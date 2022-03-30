Community home run

It was a chilly, windy day Saturday for the City vs. County Softball Game at the new Sports Complex, but that did not keep the community from filling the stands.

Players and fans enjoyed watching their friends and family swing for the fences, slide into bases, roll on the ground over third base and so many more memorable moments.

In the end, Madison County took home the trophy, winning by a final score of 26-13. The City of Fredericktown may not have taken home the "W," but everyone had a lot of fun and the city definitely had the louder dugout as the players cheered each other on.

"The city team had a blast," Mayor Kelly Korokis said. "While we didn't pull out a win, we laughed together and cheered each other on and to me that is what it is all about."

Madison County Commissioner and coach of the county team Larry Kemp said his team came prepared to win, and the trophy is going to look great in the courthouse.

"It was fun to play out on the fields," Kemp said. "It took us so long to get to this point, and it was great to spend the morning celebrating."

Korokis said, it seems like the community has waited so long for the Sports Complex to be ready.

"It is something we can take pride in, and to get to play on it was well worth the wait," Korokis said. "It also being a city/county combined project made this day even more special by having a City vs. County Softball Game on one of the new fields."

The day was full of collaboration as it took many people to make the event a success. As cars drove into the parking lot, they were greeted with a giant American flag being hoisted into the air by a Cherokee Pass Volunteer Fired Department ladder truck and the new Fredericktown Fire Department ladder truck.

Next, the Madison County Chamber of Commerce took the field to hold a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the complex where Kemp and Korokis had the honor of cutting the ribbon.

"There are so many people to thank that made this day come together," Korokis said. "First, Tori Kemper for the great idea of a city vs. county ballgame, the chamber for the ribbon cutting ceremony, Jenny Revelle for her beautiful rendition of the National Anthem, Larry Kemp for getting a county team together."

Korokis went on to thank the Fredericktown and Cherokee Pass Volunteer Fire Departments for bringing the trucks and flag out, Kevin Kemp for umpiring, and Ashley Baudendistal and Theresa Harbison for getting the city team shirts.

"I also want to thank the city team members for coming out to play as well as their families and the fans who showed up in the cold to play and cheer them on," Korokis said. "I can't forget Audra Bastie for getting the concession stand ready and opened. Everyone had the chance to get a taste of what will be available this coming season. I mean, she sells the best chili cheese dogs and nachos around. If you haven't tried them then you are missing out."

The game, as well as the successful completion of the Sports Complex, was made possible due to the collaboration of the City of Fredericktown and Madison County and the hard work of the city departments in its completion.

Earlier this year, the City of Fredericktown put out information for businesses or individuals to bid on the naming rights for the complex. The city is not quite ready to reveal the name but says it has been doing really well with businesses purchasing advertisement signs.

The Sports Complex is located on Commercial Drive in Fredericktown.

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

