Community invited to participate in Red Ribbon Week

The Blackcat Community Partnership would like to encourage our community, businesses, agencies, churches, families, students, etc. to dress in RED on Oct. 25 to say in one united voice that we are "RED-Y TO SAY NO TO DRUGS."

R-I students will be dressing up everyday that week for the "Say No To Drugs" week but the district would love for the community to jump on board the Oct. 25.

"Let’s join together as one, as we wear red that day," Assistant Superintendent Melanie Allen said. "If you would like to tag your company, agency, or any group in our Facebook chats that day, we would love to see your team wearing RED."

A social media post will go out that morning to post your pics of you or your team wearing red.

Allen said, this is an exciting time to be a Blackcat and she welcomes the community to learn more about the Blackcat Community Partnership.

"Fredericktown R-I School District has formed a Community Partnership Team," Allen said. "This partnership will unite with community partners and families through community building activities, events, initiatives, projects, and in strengthening communication among all stakeholders."