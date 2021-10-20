 Skip to main content
Community invited to participate in Red Ribbon Week
Mayor signs Red Ribbon Week proclamation

Fredericktown Mayor Kelly Korokis, sitting, signs a proclamation for Red Ribbon Week, Oct. 24-Oct. 30. Pictured, from left, are School Resource Officer Michael Tifeenauer, SRO Jacob Musgrove, SRO Davis Lewis, Social Worker Dana Barton, School Counselor Rachelle Parson, Social Worker Jennifer Sawyer, Fredericktown Intermediate School Teacher Erin Embry and SRO Jordan Myers.

 Alan Kopitsky

The Blackcat Community Partnership would like to encourage our community, businesses, agencies, churches, families, students, etc. to dress in RED on Oct. 25 to say in one united voice that we are "RED-Y TO SAY NO TO DRUGS."

R-I students will be dressing up everyday that week for the "Say No To Drugs" week but the district would love for the community to jump on board the Oct. 25.

"Let’s join together as one, as we wear red that day," Assistant Superintendent Melanie Allen said. "If you would like to tag your company, agency, or any group in our Facebook chats that day, we would love to see your team wearing RED."

A social media post will go out that morning to post your pics of you or your team wearing red.

Allen said, this is an exciting time to be a Blackcat and she welcomes the community to learn more about the Blackcat Community Partnership.

"Fredericktown R-I School District has formed a Community Partnership Team," Allen said. "This partnership will unite with community partners and families through community building activities, events, initiatives, projects, and in strengthening communication among all stakeholders."

Allen said, partnership members may be reaching out to you to participate in various projects, activities, and/or seek your input on how to strengthen our school and community relationships.

"We hope all Fredericktown R-I community members will join us in spreading Blackcat spirit across our beloved community and strengthening the times that unite us together as one," Allen said. 

The Blackcat Community Partnership will be at Freakytown on Oct. 30 to pass out treats to all the families and students. 

Members of the Partnership include, Allen, Parent Brad Blackman, Parent Jessica Fraire, Parent Brandon Green, Parent Chelsea Rehkop, School Representative Tracy King, School Representative Tracy Laut, School Representative Mallory Lawson, CAP America Sarah Page, Madison County Health Department Teresa Rehkop, Community Member and Retired School Social Worker Jane Kopitsky, Faith-based Representative Justin Sawyer, Fredericktown Mayor Kelly Korokis and Madison County Collector Debby Boone.  

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

