Community shows up for safer streets

The Fredericktown City Council had numerous visitors during work session business, Monday night.

The crowd was present for one item, an addition to the agenda, regarding a request for a three way stop to be placed at Garland Street and Kingsbury Boulevard.

One by one each citizen of the area approached the podium expressing concerns about traffic speeding through the area and the safety of children who live there.

"I have lived on Kingsbury for 40 years," Jim Smith said. "The traffic on Kingsbury, especially the last three to four years, has picked up and so has the speed. They are driving faster."

Smith said, the neighborhood has come before the city government previously and the council approved speed limit signs and extra police presence. He said, it did help some but people are still driving way too fast through there.

"I just moved there and I, in fact, have a small human as well that plays," Cassy Rees said. "She actually likes to go up the road and play with the neighbors."

Rees said, it is not just the children who the traffic affects but also anyone who walks, runs, takes their dogs out, etc.

"It is just a matter of safety more than anything," Rees said. "I would rather see the hundred dollars, that it takes for that stop sign go up, be spent than for somebody to get hurt."

"The speed limit signs are not working," said Darwin England, who lives on the corner near the intersection. "The stop sign is needed."

The council was not able to vote on the matter because it was an addition to the agenda. However, the aldermen expressed their desire to pass an ordinance and directed the city attorney to prepare the needed documents for the next meeting.

"It makes no sense to wait for someone to get hit before we do it," Alderman Rick Polete said.

"When this came up earlier, I thought there were one or two people interested and the rest of the neighborhood wasn't," Alderman Kevin Jones said. "But obviously everyone is interested in putting it in. I mean they are the ones who drive through it every day. If they want a stop sign, I don't see a problem with it. It will definitely help."

In other business, the council approved the purchase of a commercial drone with thermal imaging for use by the fire department.

Fredericktown Fire Chief John Clark said the drone will be an essential tool in helping keep the community safe.

"The drone will help us determine the extent of damage during fires before sending crews into a dangerous situation," Clark said. "It will also help us look for missing children or adults. When children go missing from the children's home we will be able to use the thermal imagining on the drone to locate them within the brush or wooded areas."

Clark said, the device will also be helpful in mutual aid situations with law enforcement and other neighboring fire departments.

The fire department did have a drone purchase in its budget for a lower amount. Clark said, the DJI Matrice 30T from Sentinel Emergency Solutions has a lot more features and will be an asset to the department.

"The DJI Matrice 30T is weatherproof, which will allow us to fly it in the wind, rain and frigid temperatures," Clark said. "The thermal imagining and laser range finder make this tool special. The drone can be up in the air in two minutes and we will be able to quickly assess any situation."

Clark said, on the scene of any emergency, the more we know and the quicker we know it, the better the outcome.

The council approved the purchase of the DJI Matrice 30T with all the needed accessories from Sentinel Emergency Solutions in the amount of $17,022.99.

The purchase of two vehicles was approved by the council. The first, a 2022 Ram 2500 Tradesman, for the wastewater department, in the amount of $50,728 from Pettus Automotive. The second, a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck, for the water plant, in the amount of $39,085. Both of these purchases were budgeted items.

The council revisited a request to pay Brown's Tree Service for line clearing in both 2021 and 2022 in the amount of $58,400. The request was discussed at the previous meeting, Oct. 24, but the council had questions before proceeding.

City Administrator James Settle said, he had reviewed the list, discussed the concerns and has determined this is the correct amount owed.

The council approved the request and paid Brown's Tree Service for the completed work.

In other business, a public hearing was set for 5:15 p.m., Dec. 12, at City Hall regarding a minor subdivision at 205 De Guire St.

During a public meeting prior to work session, the council opened the floor to hear any concerns regarding the Francis Subdivision located at or near 212 Kingsbury Blvd.

No citizens came forward with concerns.

During regular session business the council passed an ordinance adopting the subdivision plat for the Francis Subdivision.

Also passed was an ordinance changing the fee for each electric meters, on new construction, from $200 to $250.

The council then went into closed session for one contract matter and one real estate matter.

The next meeting of the Fredericktown City Council will be Nov. 28, immediately follow the 5:30 p.m. work session, at City Hall.