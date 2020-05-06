Community spirit

During these times of uncertainty Safe Harbor Hospice has taken its usual uplifting spirit a step further.
"Karaoke, crafts at the facilities, and snacks for appreciation is normal gratitude from Safe Harbor," Safe Harbor Marketing Director Michelle Smith said. "Now more than ever, they need to know that we value working with them and are always looking at how we can help."
Smith said they have just gotten more creative to accommodate the current situation.
"We have taken breakfast or snack bags for facility staff, played tic tac toe (on the windows) with residents to give the activity directors a break and the residents some interaction," Smith said. "We have drawn window art or stain glass art to brighten their view and sang patio karaoke to bring the party to them."
Smith said Safe Harbor Hospice realized very early on how different the pandemic was going to change things for its staff not being in the nursing homes and providing care for the residents as well as alongside the staff.
"So we asked internally, how can we impact their day and make sure they know we miss them and value all they are doing in a more stressful time," Smith said. "It is a collaboration from everyone. We are a team and everyone has had great ideas and pitched in."
Smith said we all crave human connection. It is essential and Safe Harbor is about making the most of every day for everyone. She said they want their communities to know that they are more than "end of life care." They are here to make an impact every day.
“I am so proud to be a part of a team that does what it can to spread light and positivity into this world," Allison Cureton, RN, DON said. "What we do is more than just a job. It’s a calling. When COVID-19 slowed our regular routine, our desire to serve did not slow down. We just had to find a different way to serve and shine our light.”
Smith said even the neighbors to the nursing homes have commented how they have enjoyed the karaoke and that it was a great thing to bring to them. She said families have thanked them for continuing to care.
"The waves, the crowds at the windows if they can, it really shows they miss the visitors and extra activities," Smith said. "Seeing them sing along reminds us how powerful music is."
Smith said karaoke is always appreciated, but it seems now even more because music really is healing and uplifting.
"I really enjoyed the karaoke because it was good to see the residents smile, and music brings happiness," Megan Powell, MSW said.
"I love the opportunity of all the activities we get to do," Angela Dawes, MSW said. "We are primarily holding the patients hands and having difficult conversations. This gives us a chance to make everyone smile, bring joy and make their heart sing. I really enjoyed the karaoke."
“To see their smiles and knowing that we could bring some happiness to their day," Shannon Stokes, CNA said. "That makes a difference, while we are not able to be with them."
Smith said they also recently held a highway cleanup for the area off the 72 bypass which they adopted years ago and clean up every spring. She said Safe Harbor Hospice has a passion for a cleaner community that it serves.
"We consider it an honor to serve our communities," Safe Harbor Hospice Administrator Aaron Proffer said. "When things get tough, we are there. So when the Covid-19 pandemic hit our hometowns we decided to buckle down and continue to make our hometowns a better place, one smile at a time.”
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!