Community spirit

During these times of uncertainty Safe Harbor Hospice has taken its usual uplifting spirit a step further.

"Karaoke, crafts at the facilities, and snacks for appreciation is normal gratitude from Safe Harbor," Safe Harbor Marketing Director Michelle Smith said. "Now more than ever, they need to know that we value working with them and are always looking at how we can help."

Smith said they have just gotten more creative to accommodate the current situation.

"We have taken breakfast or snack bags for facility staff, played tic tac toe (on the windows) with residents to give the activity directors a break and the residents some interaction," Smith said. "We have drawn window art or stain glass art to brighten their view and sang patio karaoke to bring the party to them."

Smith said Safe Harbor Hospice realized very early on how different the pandemic was going to change things for its staff not being in the nursing homes and providing care for the residents as well as alongside the staff.

"So we asked internally, how can we impact their day and make sure they know we miss them and value all they are doing in a more stressful time," Smith said. "It is a collaboration from everyone. We are a team and everyone has had great ideas and pitched in."