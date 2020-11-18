Community Friends are planning to once again host the 11th annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner.

The full traditional meal will be available to all those in need on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Senior Center on Spruce Street. Local delivery will be available to those unable to come in person.

This full dinner is available to everyone, family, couples, elderly or singles. For anyone with worries about the cost of a holiday dinner, no way to cook a holiday dinner or simply no one to share your holiday with, this is a great opportunity.

We want to make it a Community Dinner, so anyone wishing to come knows they are welcome to attend. We hope everyone that would benefit, will join us for a great dinner.

The dinner will be available at no cost, however, donations will be accepted to pay for the dinner cost and extra proceeds will go to the Madison County Food Pantries.

We will need a headcount for the dinner by Friday, Nov. 20. Please call and leave a message at 573-783-7281 and provide a family headcount and if you will be eating at the Senior Center or needing delivery. If delivery, provide address and phone number.