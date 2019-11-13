{{featured_button_text}}

Community Friends are planning to once again host the 10th annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner.

The full traditional meal will be available to all those in need on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Senior Center on Spruce Street. Local delivery will be available to those unable to come in person.

This full dinner is available to everyone, family, couples, elderly or singles. For anyone with worries about the cost of a holiday dinner, no way to cook a holiday dinner or simply no one to share your holiday with, this is a great opportunity. 

We want to make it a Community Dinner so anyone wishing to come knows they are welcome to attend. We hope everyone that would benefit, will join us for a great dinner. 

The dinner will be available at no cost, however, donations will be accepted to pay for the dinner cost and extra proceeds will go to the Madison County Food Pantries. 

We will need a headcount for the dinner by Thursday, Nov. 21. Please call and leave a message at 573-783-7281 and provide a family headcount and if you will be eating at the Senior Center or needing delivery. If delivery, provide address and phone number.

Dinners will be available starting at 11 a.m. for dine in, and deliveries will be from noon to 3 p.m.

We are in need of help to put on the dinner. Any business, church, organization or individual that would like to help with a monetary donation or a donation of time, an hour or the whole afternoon, please call Jamie Hargis at 573-561-4524. All donations are appreciated and needed to ensure this event is possible.

Join us as we help make sure everyone gets to enjoy a wonderful Thanksgiving. 

