Community Friends are planning to once again host the 10th annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner.
The full traditional meal will be available to all those in need on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Senior Center on Spruce Street. Local delivery will be available to those unable to come in person.
This full dinner is available to everyone, family, couples, elderly or singles. For anyone with worries about the cost of a holiday dinner, no way to cook a holiday dinner or simply no one to share your holiday with, this is a great opportunity.
We want to make it a Community Dinner so anyone wishing to come knows they are welcome to attend. We hope everyone that would benefit, will join us for a great dinner.
The dinner will be available at no cost, however, donations will be accepted to pay for the dinner cost and extra proceeds will go to the Madison County Food Pantries.
You have free articles remaining.
We will need a headcount for the dinner by Thursday, Nov. 21. Please call and leave a message at 573-783-7281 and provide a family headcount and if you will be eating at the Senior Center or needing delivery. If delivery, provide address and phone number.
Dinners will be available starting at 11 a.m. for dine in, and deliveries will be from noon to 3 p.m.
We are in need of help to put on the dinner. Any business, church, organization or individual that would like to help with a monetary donation or a donation of time, an hour or the whole afternoon, please call Jamie Hargis at 573-561-4524. All donations are appreciated and needed to ensure this event is possible.
Join us as we help make sure everyone gets to enjoy a wonderful Thanksgiving.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.