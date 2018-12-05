Try 1 month for 99¢

The Compassion Cafe will hold its next meal from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Dec. 8 at Kelly A. Burlison Middle School.

This month's meal will include family food bags to be distributed during the meal and Santa will be handing out small gifts to all the kids.

SMTS will continue to run a free service for the meal and buses will pick up and transport individuals at no charge. Pickups will start at around 5:15 p.m., at Madison Apartments, Azalea Ridge Apartments, Fredericktown Apartments on Jennifer Street, Waterford Apartments and Newberry Apartments.

SMTS will also begin picking people up at 5 p.m. at the Fredericktown Elementary School. Residents in Marquand, Cherokee Pass and Cobalt Village can call SMTS at 573-783-5505 to schedule a ride to the meal.

This month’s dinner is sponsored by the JROTC Booster Club.

More information is available on Facebook at Compassion Café Madison County or at www.compasion-café.com.

