Compassion Cafe drive up food give away
Compassion Cafe drive up food give away

flyer

Compassion Cafe will hold drive up food giveaways at 8 a.m., June 6, June 13, and June 27.

Food services will be held a little different than the usual service due to COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines. 

The food will be distributed curbside at the Church of Christ in Fredericktown located on the corner of S. Mine La Motte and Franklin St. 

Distribution is limited and will be provided while supplies last.

June 20, there will be a special Subway to go meal and food box give away from 11 a.m. until noon at Kelly A. Burlison Middle School.

To learn more about Compassion Cafe Madison County find them on Facebook or visit www.compassion-cafe.com 

