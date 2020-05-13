You are the owner of this article.
Compassion Cafe goes curbside
Compassion Cafe goes curbside

Compassion Cafe will hold a drive up food giveaway from 9 to 10 a.m., May 16.

Food services will be held a little different than the usual service due to COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines. 

The food will be distributed curbside at the Church of Christ in Fredericktown located on the corner of S. Mine La Motte and Franklin St. 

Distribution is limited and will be provided while supplies last.

To learn more about Compassion Cafe Madison County find them on Facebook or visit www.compassion-cafe.com 

