Compassion Cafe offers turkeys, Thanksgiving meals

Compassion Cafe will be giving a free frozen turkey and Thanksgiving meal box from 10 to 11 a.m., Nov. 14, at Kelly A. Burlison Middle School.

This month’s dinner is sponsored by His hands and Feet Ministry, Fredericktown Eagles 3758, Atlas Roofing Company and Compassion Cafe.

More information is available on Facebook at Compassion Café Madison County or at www.compassion-café.com.

Distribution is limited and will be provided while supplies last.

