Compassion Cafe will be serving a hot meal to-go from 11 a.m. to noon, Oct. 23. The food will be distributed curbside at the Kelly A. Burlison Middle School located at 825 East Hwy 72.

Distribution is limited and will be provided while supplies last.

If you are interested in helping at a Compassion Cafe meal the organization is currently looking for volunteers.

To learn more about Compassion Cafe Madison County or to volunteer, find them on Facebook or visit www.compassion-cafe.com

