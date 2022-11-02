 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Compassion Cafe, Saturday

  • 0

Compassion Cafe will be serving in-person hot meals, from 11 am. to 12 p.m., Nov. 5 at the Kelly A. Burlison Middle School located at 825 E. Hwy 72.

Hot meals will all be served in a "to go style," meaning they will all be served in containers, but this does not mean diners have to go. The cafeteria will be open for everyone to sit down and dine together. 

Once diners receives their meals, they can sit and dine, or take them home. 

This month's meal is sponsored by New Era Bank.

Distribution is limited and will be provided while supplies last.

The next meal will be held Dec. 3.

If you are interested in helping at a Compassion Cafe meal, the organization is currently looking for volunteers.

People are also reading…

Any organization interested in volunteering may contact, Kristen Starkey at 573-783-1400, Shoney Williams at 573-561-4457, Jenny Sikes at 573-944-1707, or Donna White at 573-783-9591.

To learn more about Compassion Cafe Madison County, find it on Facebook or visit www.compassion-cafe.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Morgan Lealand Kemp

Morgan Lealand Kemp

Morgan Lealand Kemp, 29, of Fredericktown, died Sunday, October 23, 2022. She was born January 27, 1993, in Fredericktown to Bobby Joe and Cry…

Freakish fun

Freakish fun

Once again Freakytown did not disappoint, as more than 1,000 kids and their families filled the downtown streets and their treat bags, Saturday.

Marriage Licenses

Marriage Licenses

Jacob Kyle Lunsford, 26, of Marquand, to Alyssa Paige Myers, 25, of MarquandAlana Faith Hovis, 28, of Fredericktown, to Mariea Lea Dawn Barlow…

Madison County Land Transfers

Madison County Land Transfers

WD: Phillip N. Page & wife to Phillip N. Page - TrusteeWD: Phillip N. Page & wife to Phillip N. Page - TrusteeWD: Phillip N. Page &…

Evelyn Kay Durso

Evelyn Kay Durso

Evelyn Kay Durso, 85, formerly of Marquand, died Sunday, October 16, 2022. She was born Saturday, February 6, 1937 in St. Louis, one of three …

Shirley Robinson

Shirley Robinson

Shirley Robinson, 79, of Jefferson, Texas (formerly of Marquand) died September 28, 2022. She was born November 1, 1942, to Charles Edgar “Ed”…

Marriage License

Marriage License

Mahlon Hoover Brubaker, 25, of Farmington, to Wilma Gingerich Miller, 27, of Farmington

Madison County Land Transfers

Madison County Land Transfers

WD: Steven R. Mifflin & wife to Charles T. Ford & wifeQCD: Charisse Ligon Newton to Christina WhitedWD: Aaron J. Calhoun & wife to…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News