Compassion Cafe, Saturday

Compassion Cafe will be serving a free community dinner, from 11 am. to noon, Jan. 21 at the Kelly A. Burlison Middle School located at 825 E. Hwy 72.

Hot meals will all be served in a "to go style," meaning they will all be served in containers, but this does not mean diners have to go. The cafeteria will be open for everyone to sit down and dine together.

Once diners receive their meals, they can sit and dine, or take them home.

This month's meal is sponsored by Atlas Roofing Corporation.

Distribution is limited and will be provided while supplies last.

If you are interested in helping at a Compassion Cafe meal, the organization is currently looking for volunteers.

Any organization interested in volunteering may contact, Kristen Starkey at 573-783-1400, Shoney Williams at 573-561-4457, Jenny Sikes at 573-944-1707, or Donna White at 573-783-9591.

To learn more about Compassion Cafe Madison County, find it on Facebook or visit www.compassion-cafe.com