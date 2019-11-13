{{featured_button_text}}

The Compassion Cafe will hold its next meal from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Nov. 16 at Kelly A. Burlison Middle School.

This month's meal will include a variety of additional free food items available for families to take home. Dine in or meals to go will be available at this month's meal. 

SMTS will run a free service for the meal, and buses will pick up and transport individuals at no charge including a pickup at the Fredericktown Elementary School Cafeteria at 5 p.m. Pickups at Madison Apartments, Azalea Ridge Apartments, Fredericktown Apartments on Jennifer Street, Waterford Apartments and Newberry Apartments will begin around 5:15 p.m.

Residents in Marquand, Cherokee Pass and Cobalt Village can call SMTS at 573-783-5505 to schedule a ride to the meal.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

This month’s dinner is sponsored by Meadow Heights Church.

More information is available on Facebook at Compassion Café Madison County or at www.compasion-café.com.

There is a time change for the Compassion Cafe event planned for Dec. 7 it will be from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. due to Miracles on Main Street festivities being held downtown. 

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments