Compassion Cafe, Saturday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Compassion Cafe will hold a "to go" meal and produce box give away from 11 a.m. until noon, July 18, at Kelly A. Burlison Middle School.

This month’s dinner is sponsored by The Pig BBQ.

More information is available on Facebook at Compassion Café Madison County or at www.compassion-café.com.

Distribution is limited and will be provided while supplies last.

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.