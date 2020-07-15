Compassion Cafe, Saturday

Compassion Cafe will hold a "to go" meal and produce box give away from 11 a.m. until noon, July 18, at Kelly A. Burlison Middle School.
This month’s dinner is sponsored by The Pig BBQ.
More information is available on Facebook at Compassion Café Madison County or at www.compassion-café.com.
Distribution is limited and will be provided while supplies last.
