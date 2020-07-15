You are the owner of this article.
Compassion Cafe, Saturday
Compassion Cafe, Saturday

Compassion Cafe will hold a "to go" meal and produce box give away from 11 a.m. until noon, July 18, at Kelly A. Burlison Middle School.

This month’s dinner is sponsored by The Pig BBQ.

More information is available on Facebook at Compassion Café Madison County or at www.compassion-café.com.

Distribution is limited and will be provided while supplies last.

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

