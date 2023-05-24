Compassion Cafe will be doing things a little different over the summer. The group will have drive-up food giveaways once a month beginning, May 30, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the Church of Christ located on the corner of South Mine La Motte and Franklin Street.

Drive up curbside and a bag of food will be delivered to your car. Once diners receive their meals, they can sit and dine, or take them home.

Future distributions will be held from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., June 27, July 25, and August 29.

Distribution is limited and will be provided while supplies last.

If you are interested in helping at a Compassion Cafe meal, the organization is currently looking for volunteers.

Any organization interested in volunteering may contact, Kristen Starkey at 573-783-1400, Shoney Williams at 573-561-4457, Jenny Sikes at 573-944-1707, or Donna White at 573-783-9591.

To learn more about Compassion Cafe Madison County, find it on Facebook or visit www.compassion-cafe.com